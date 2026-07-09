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Sofema Aviation Services Introduces Advanced IOSA Internal Auditor Webinar Series

Sofema Aviation Services Launches Advanced IOSA Internal Auditor Webinar Series

Sofema Aviation Services Launches Advanced IOSA Internal Auditor Webinar Series

Sofema Aviation Services Introduces Advanced IOSA Internal Auditor Webinar Series

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) has announced the launch of its new, specialized IOSA Internal Auditor Webinar Series available to aviation operators globally. This training initiative follows the completion of a tailored program for Cargo Air in late May 2026 and is designed to meet the industry's growing demand for risk-based auditing methodologies.

Led by an experienced aviation instructor from Turkey, the webinar series focuses on bridging the gap between documented manual procedures and practical, real-world operations. The curriculum incorporates "vertical slicing," an auditing methodology that examines operations from the ground level up to identify underlying vulnerabilities within complex aviation environments.

Core Focus Areas of the Training Program

Advanced Risk-Based Methodologies: Instruction on how to accurately evaluate potential operational exposure, prioritize audit focuses, and manage findings.

Systemic Operational Insights: Techniques for observing real-time tasks to uncover and resolve deeper systemic issues within an organization.

Fostering a Just Culture: Methods for developing an organizational environment where open reporting is utilized for continuous improvement rather than fault-finding.

Digital Delivery Structure: Live remote training sessions accessible from any facility, supplemented by a comprehensive resource suite and a verifiable certificate of completion upon graduation.

"This webinar series is designed to assist operators worldwide in strengthening their internal audit capabilities," said Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services. "The program provides critical insights that allow airlines, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organizations, and ground operations to maintain robust safety and quality management systems."

About Sofema Aviation Services

Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is a global provider of aviation regulatory training and consultancy services, specializing in safety, quality, and operational compliance across the aviation industry.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
team@sassofia.com

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Sofema Aviation Services Introduces Advanced IOSA Internal Auditor Webinar Series

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education


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