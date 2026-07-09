Epitome Global awarded ‘Digital with Purpose Committed’ certification for leadership in workforce sustainability

Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global receiving the certificate

Epitome Global, a leader in workforce intelligence and optimisation, has been awarded ‘Digital with Purpose (DwP) Committed’ certification by GeSI

It is an honour for Epitome Global to be recognised by GeSI, and an acknowledgement that creating and promoting sustainable workforces is an essential pillar of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals” — Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore, 09 July 2026

Epitome Global, a leader in workforce intelligence and optimisation, has been awarded ‘Digital with Purpose (DwP) Committed’ certification by GeSI (Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative) at the organisation’s recent summit in Shenzhen, China.

GeSI is a cross-industry sustainability initiative focused on creating and enabling digital solutions to address society's most pressing challenges. The DwP Committed certification is awarded to organisations that commit to four universal principles: supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, taking concrete action on climate change, reporting transparently, and deploying digital technology for positive societal impact.

This certification recognises Epitome Global's commitment to bringing the same rigour used to measure carbon to an equally important but often overlooked dimension of sustainability: the workforce. Epitome Global is the only workforce intelligence and optimisation company to receive this certification.

Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global, received the DwP Committed certification on stage at the summit from Luis Neves, CEO of GeSI. He also participated in a panel discussion exploring workforce sustainability, where he spoke about the importance of measuring workforce sustainability as an ongoing process, understanding where each individual is in their employment journey, and ensuring their unique capabilities are deployed to their greatest potential.

Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global said, “It is a real honour for Epitome Global to be recognised by GeSI in this way, and an acknowledgement that creating and promoting sustainable workforces is an essential pillar of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. In simple terms, workforce sustainability is about retaining, developing and redeploying people instead of constantly firing and hiring. But the big question is around how you actually measure sustainability in the workforce, and this is where Epitome Global comes in.

“Most companies can tell you their carbon footprint and how they’ve measured it, but nearly all of them lack meaningful metrics for assessing and understanding what drives their people. And if you don’t have that level of insight into your employees, how can you hope to build a truly sustainable workforce? Vital organisational qualities such as resilience, flexibility and values alignment can’t be bought – they have to be developed throughout the workforce over time. The key to that development is accurate, ongoing measurement of each individual.”

Building on its DwP commitment, Epitome Global aims to establish a globally recognised measurement standard for workforce sustainability.

Visit https://epitome.global/ for more information.

Epitome Global

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, Epitome Global is a workforce intelligence and skills analytics company that helps organisations understand, develop and deploy talent in an AI-enabled economy. Combining data analytics, artificial intelligence and sector-specific expertise, Epitome Global supports public and private sector organisations in workforce planning, skills assessment and targeted upskilling.

With approximately 1.3 million user profiles captured to date, Epitome Global leverages human capital analytics to power dashboards and workforce decision-making for enterprises and government agencies globally. Its platforms inform decisions around talent mobility, skills development and workforce transformation at scale.

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