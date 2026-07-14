Epitome Global partners with the AI and Data Center VIETNAM to launch co-branded public platform for learners in Vietnam

Joint MOU marks major step in Vietnam's digital transformation and AI education initiative

We’re excited to partner with AIDC to deliver personalised AI learning, helping people build the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world.” — Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epitome Global, a leader in workforce intelligence and optimisation, has announced the signing of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the AI and Data Center (AIDC) to launch a co-branded public platform that will empower learners across Vietnam to develop critical AI and digital transformation skills.

The Epitome Global-AIDC platform will serve as a joint framework and engagement hub connecting government bodies, educational institutions, and private enterprises across Vietnam. The platform's core purpose is to:

1. Accelerate AI Literacy: Provide accessible training and assessment tools to equip Vietnamese citizens with foundational and advanced AI capabilities

2. Support Digital Transformation: Enable organisations to assess and advance their AI readiness in alignment with national digital transformation goals

3. Bridge Skill Gaps: Address critical workforce development needs as Vietnam transitions to an AI-enabled economy

4. Foster Ecosystem Collaboration: Create networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities among government, education, and industry stakeholders

Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global, comments: “We’re very excited to partner with the AIDC to deliver a different kind of learning experience in the high growth AI and Data Centre space. Giving people the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-centric world should be a top priority for any government, but how that learning is provided is just as important. What Epitome Global brings to the table is the ability to personalise education, training, and skills acquisition according to each individual, which hugely increases the likelihood of developing skills and employability at scale. Top-quality content plus personalisation is the winning formula this learning platform is built on.”

Dr. Richie Thinh Duong, Chairman of AIDC, said: “As Vietnam accelerates its digital transformation, AI upskilling has become a national priority. Our partnership with Epitome Global reflects a shared commitment to equipping government, educational institutions, and industries with the capabilities needed to thrive in the AI era. Together, we aim to build a future-ready workforce, bridge the AI talent gap, and empower people across society with the skills to drive innovation, productivity, and Vietnam's transition to a competitive digital economy.”

The Epitome Global-AIDC partnership represents a pivotal moment in Vietnam's national digital transformation agenda. In late 2025, Vietnam's National Assembly passed the country's first standalone Law on Artificial Intelligence, which took effect on March 1, 2026, positioning Vietnam among the early AI adopters in the ASEAN region.

The Vietnamese government has subsequently approved the Digital Government Development Program, which aims to build a smart government based on big data and AI by 2030, with an “AI-First” orientation prioritising comprehensive online public services.

The partnership directly supports Vietnam's strategic objectives:

• 100% online public services for eligible procedures by 2025–2027, with 95% citizen and business satisfaction

• 50% of essential public services proactively supported by AI throughout their lifecycle by 2028–2030

• Development of digital citizens and promotion of the digital economy and digital society

• Establishment of the National AI Development Fund during 2026–27 to mobilise resources for the AI ecosystem

About the Partners

Epitome Global is a workforce intelligence and optimisation platform that helps organisations understand their workforce capabilities, identify skills gaps, and make data-driven decisions about talent development and deployment. The company's solutions enable enterprises to navigate AI-driven transformation by combining workforce analytics with actionable insights. Visit https://epitome.global/ for more information.

AI and Data Center VIETNAM (AIDC) is a premier platform driving conversations on artificial intelligence and data infrastructure in Vietnam. It connects key stakeholders—including professionals, researchers, businesses, and policymakers—to foster innovation and strategic development in emerging technologies. AIDC provides members with technical reports, training materials, and expert-led sessions on AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and energy-efficient data centres, while committing to sustainable and ethical technology use to empower Vietnam's digital future.

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