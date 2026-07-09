Transparency in Coverage Act
The following link, https://www.cigna.com/legal/compliance/machine-readable-files, leads to the machine readable files that are made available in response to the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule and includes negotiated service rates and out-of-network allowed amounts between health plans and healthcare providers.
The machine-readable files are formatted to allow researchers, regulators, and application developers to more easily access and analyze data.
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