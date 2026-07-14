2026 Lake County Treasurer Tax Sale

Registration Wednesday, July 22 2026 through Friday, August 14, 2026 ONLINE ONLY at zeusauction.com Sale Date Friday, September 4th 5:30 pm, 2026 through Tuesday, September 8th 10 pm, 2026 $100.00 to Register ($100.00 NON-Refundable Paddle Fee). Publication Dates July 29‘, August 5‘" and August 12, 2026 (Post, Times and Treasurer’s Website) Auction Website for information and listing zeusauction.com

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