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2026 Lake County Treasurer Tax Sale

Registration Wednesday, July 22 2026 through Friday, August 14, 2026

ONLINE ONLY at zeusauction.com Sale Date Friday, September 4th 5:30 pm, 2026 through Tuesday, September 8th 10 pm, 2026

$100.00 to Register ($100.00 NON-Refundable Paddle Fee).

Publication Dates July 29‘, August 5‘" and August 12, 2026 (Post, Times and Treasurer’s Website) Auction Website for information and listing zeusauction.com

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2026 Lake County Treasurer Tax Sale

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