MPD Arrests Suspect in a Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who stole copper wiring from a business in Northeast.

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, at approximately 11:33 a.m., the suspect gained access to a secured business parking lot in the 2100 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. Once inside the parking lot, the suspect stole copper wiring and fled the scene.

Fifth District detectives were able to locate nearby surveillance video which led to the identification of the suspect.

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 56-year-old Kelvin Reando Brevard, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 26040960

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