FEDCON Applauds the Federal Government's Attempt to Fix Persistent Data Problem

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Marina Nicola

Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

FEDCON strongly supports the proposed Federal Acquisition Regulation rule designed to fix widespread data inconsistencies across federal procurement platforms

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEDCON strongly supports the newly proposed Federal Acquisition Regulation rule designed to resolve widespread data inconsistencies across federal procurement platforms. As recently highlighted by the Federal News Network, this regulatory update tackles a chronic challenge facing government agencies and industry partners by standardizing how contracting data is reported, tracked, and managed.

For years, the federal acquisition community has wrestled with fragmented data sets and redundant reporting channels. These systemic issues create severe administrative bottlenecks, obscure supply chain visibility, and complicate compliance tracking for businesses supporting critical federal missions. FEDCON views the proposed FAR rule as a necessary modernization step that will streamline data collection, ensure greater accuracy, and provide comprehensive transparency throughout the procurement lifecycle.

Having a set of rules for data that everyone follows makes it easier for government agencies to make decisions based on facts. This also helps vendors by reducing the hassle of dealing with different rules and regulations. FEDCON thinks that having accurate and accessible information in one place is crucial for a federal marketplace that is competitive and runs smoothly.

The organization is getting ready to take an active role in the upcoming public comment period. They want to work closely with the people in charge of regulations to make sure the final version of the rule does what it's supposed to do - make things more efficient - without creating new bureaucratic obstacles for contractors. This way, the rule can be effective without causing unnecessary hassle.

Marina Nicola
Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC
+1 855-233-3266
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FEDCON Applauds the Federal Government's Attempt to Fix Persistent Data Problem

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Marina Nicola
Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC
+1 855-233-3266
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Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC
701 N Westshore Blvd Suite 220
Tampa, Florida, 33609
United States
+1 855-233-3266
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FEDCON helps small and mid-sized businesses win federal, state, and local government contracts nationwide. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the firm has helped more than 500 businesses with their government contracting goals, supporting over $100 million in contracts awarded. FEDCON pairs real-time buyer intelligence with hands-on proposal support and transparent, fixed pricing for the $250K–$5M businesses.

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