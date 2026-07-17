FEDCON Launches Strategic Initiative to Partner with and Promote Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

FEDCON is now inviting small businesses owned by veterans and veteran innovators to share their technologies and solutions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON is a top consultancy that helps government agencies work with private businesses. They are now inviting small businesses owned by veterans and veteran innovators to share their technologies and solutions. The goal is to form strong partnerships and promote these businesses in the long term. This initiative wants to tap into the special skills and ideas that veterans can bring to the table when it comes to working with the government. By doing so, FEDCON hopes to create new opportunities for veterans to contribute to the federal contracting system and make a real impact. This is a great chance for veteran-owned businesses to shine and get the recognition they deserve.The federal government is looking for new and innovative solutions to help them do their job better. FEDCON is a company that wants to help make this happen by working with veteran entrepreneurs who have great ideas. They are creating a special program that will allow these veterans to work closely with FEDCON on important projects. Not only will they get to work on these projects, but FEDCON will also help them get their ideas seen by important people in the government and industry. This will give them a chance to make a real difference and help the government do its job more effectively. By working together, FEDCON and these veteran entrepreneurs can create solutions that are tailored to the government's needs and help them achieve their goals. This partnership is a win-win for everyone involved, and it has the potential to make a big impact.FEDCON is looking for talented individuals who have made the switch from the military to the private sector. They want people who are now working on tough projects in important areas like operations. If you're a developer, engineer, or entrepreneur with a military background, they're interested in hearing from you. Specifically, they're focused on finding people who are making a difference in key operational areas, where complex challenges need to be solved.-Cybersecurity-Artificial Intelligence-Logistics & Supply Chain-Defense Manufacturing-Renewable EnergyThis initiative is meant to connect veterans who are innovating with the government's complex purchasing process, making sure the brightest minds from the military keep working for the country's benefit, just in a different way. The goal is to fill the gap between what the government needs and what veteran-led companies can offer, helping the country by using the skills of those who have served.FEDCON remains deeply dedicated to empowering veteran entrepreneurs by providing the collaborative resources, vital connections, and promotional backing necessary to succeed in the competitive federal marketplace. By directly contracting with and elevating these visionary businesses, FEDCON continues to fulfill its core mission of driving efficiency, agility, and excellence across all government operations.

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