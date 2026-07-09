Polish Festival Seattle | July 11
Polish Festival Seattle
July 11 | 12:00pm – 7:00pm PT
Seattle Center Armory & Mural Amphitheatre
FREE
Celebrate Polish culture and traditions at the 15th anniversary of this family-oriented, festive, and fun event!
This year, featuring 250 years of Polish contributions to the U.S. and a joyous salute to the spirit of community achieved through sports.
EXHIBITS, WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES
Exhibits including “250 Years of Friendship: The Polish- American Story”, and a digital exhibit featuring famous Polish sports figures throughout history. Sport activities and contests, including volleyball passing and soccer dribbling competitions. Annual pierogi workshop and wianki (flower crown) workshop.
PERFORMANCES
See folk dancers Syrena Seattle and Sobótka. Hear Vivat Musica! choir, Yaazda Polish rock cover band, Demolka traditional music with a contemporary sound, Marcin Pączkowski conducting a string orchestra and performing solo, and a Chopin concert featuring gold medal winners from the 2026 Chopin & Beyond Festival, pianists Blake Nelson, Omkar Abhyankar, and Alexis Lee.
FOOD
Delicious Polish traditional dishes and desserts. For adults 21+, there’s an outside beer garden and annual vodka tasting.
MARKETPLACE
Polish arts and crafts, imports and other merchandise, from Polish cookbooks to Polish crystal glasses, amber jewelry and more.
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