Polish Festival Seattle

July 11 | 12:00pm – 7:00pm PT

Seattle Center Armory & Mural Amphitheatre

FREE

Celebrate Polish culture and traditions at the 15th anniversary of this family-oriented, festive, and fun event!

This year, featuring 250 years of Polish contributions to the U.S. and a joyous salute to the spirit of community achieved through sports.

EXHIBITS, WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

Exhibits including “250 Years of Friendship: The Polish- American Story”, and a digital exhibit featuring famous Polish sports figures throughout history. Sport activities and contests, including volleyball passing and soccer dribbling competitions. Annual pierogi workshop and wianki (flower crown) workshop.

PERFORMANCES

See folk dancers Syrena Seattle and Sobótka. Hear Vivat Musica! choir, Yaazda Polish rock cover band, Demolka traditional music with a contemporary sound, Marcin Pączkowski conducting a string orchestra and performing solo, and a Chopin concert featuring gold medal winners from the 2026 Chopin & Beyond Festival, pianists Blake Nelson, Omkar Abhyankar, and Alexis Lee.

FOOD

Delicious Polish traditional dishes and desserts. For adults 21+, there’s an outside beer garden and annual vodka tasting.

MARKETPLACE

Polish arts and crafts, imports and other merchandise, from Polish cookbooks to Polish crystal glasses, amber jewelry and more.