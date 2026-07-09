Danish King Frederik X Meets with Wang Yi

On July 3, 2026, Danish King Frederik X met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Amalienborg Palace.

King Frederik X asked Wang Yi to convey his and Queen Margrethe II’s best wishes to President Xi Jinping, noting that Denmark and China enjoy a long history of exchanges, and that the two peoples share a longstanding friendship. He mentioned that he had visited China on multiple occasions and was deeply impressed by the tremendous development and changes in the country. Bilateral relations are currently maintaining sound momentum, with active economic and trade cooperation and close people-to-people exchanges. Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales are well known to every household in China, and the Little Mermaid statue, which left Danish soil for the first time in 2010 to be exhibited at the Denmark Pavilion of the Shanghai World Expo, was well received by the Chinese people. He said that the Danish royal family and he himself stand ready to play an active role in carrying forward the traditional friendship between the two countries and promoting the further development of bilateral relations.

Wang Yi first conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to Queen Margrethe II and King Frederik X. He noted that President Xi Jinping and His Majesty the King exchanged congratulatory messages last year to jointly mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Denmark, which charted the course for elevating bilateral relations and injected strong impetus into the friendship between the two peoples. The Danish royal family has maintained friendly exchanges with China for many years. During her reign, Queen Margrethe II made two unprecedented state visits to China. She was also the first incumbent foreign head of state to visit the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, demonstrating respect for history and a steadfast commitment to justice. The heroic act of the Danish friend Bernhard Sindberg, who braved danger to protect the lives of numerous Chinese people back then, has become a cherished chapter in China-Denmark friendship. Only by drawing on history can we create a better future, and only by bearing the lessons of the past in mind can we prevent returning to old paths.

Wang Yi stated that compared with His Majesty the King’s first visit to China in 1986, China has achieved historic development accomplishments, which represents the greatest change that took place in the 20th century. Currently, the Communist Party of China is leading the Chinese people in making giant strides toward Chinese modernization, creating a new form of human civilization, and propelling human development and progress into a new stage. The greatest changes in the world in the 21st century will continue to take place in China. China’s development and rejuvenation represent a growing force for world peace and stability, and will also bring new opportunities to countries including Denmark. Denmark has unique advantages in green and innovative development. The Green Joint Work Programme between the two countries has become a highlight of bilateral cooperation and set a benchmark for international cooperation. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Denmark in emerging areas such as the green economy, innovation and artificial intelligence, while deepening people-to-people exchanges to enhance friendship between the two peoples. He expressed the hope that the Danish royal family will continue to play a leading role in promoting China-Denmark friendship.

During the visit, Wang Yi also held talks with Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen.