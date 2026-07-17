China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland Ambassador Jia Guide Meets with the Director General of the Universal Postal Union

On July 14th, 2026, H.E. Mr. Jia Guide, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, met with Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The two sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation.

Ambassador Jia Guide congratulated Mr. Masahiko Metoki on his successful re-election as Director General of the UPU International Bureau, stating that the UPU plays a crucial role in maintaining universal postal services and formulating universal rules for international mail exchange, China will continue to support and actively participate in multilateral postal cooperation under the UPU framework, making contribution to the development of world postal affairs.

Director General Masahiko Metoki spoke highly of China’s strong support and important contribution to the UPU, expressed appreciation for China’s technical assistance to other developing countries for their capacity building, and looked forward to further strengthening communication and coordination as well as expanding and deepening practical cooperation between the UPU and China.