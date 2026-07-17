Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Attends the Experience Sharing Session of the Maldives National University 2026 Exchange Program to Yunnan Open University

On July 9th, at the invitation of the Maldives National University Student Union, Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives H.E. Kong Xianhua attended the experience sharing session of the Maldives National University 2026 Exchange Program to Yunnan Open University. More than 100 people attended, including UN Resident Coordinator in the Maldives Zhang Hao, the Vice Chancellor of the Maldives National University, the representative of faculty from Yunnan Open University, and students and faculty from the Maldives National University. Student representatives from the Maldives National University shared their experiences and insights from their trip to Yunnan. Ambassador Kong interacted with the students in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

Ambassador Kong stated that young people are the future leaders and builders of the nation. The Prophet Muhammad of Islam once said this famous saying, "Seek knowledge, even as far as China." Ambassador Kong expressed his hope that more Maldivian youth would come to China, understand China, discover opportunities for personal growth and national development within the great process of Chinese modernization, become ambassadors of friendship between China and the Maldives, and contribute to enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples and continuing the friendship between the two countries.