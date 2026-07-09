Fact Sheet: Baseball History in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2026 – Baseball’s roots run deeper than a Kyle Schwarber home run, with the city’s first known amateur club suiting up in 1831. The modern-day game took hold in 1860 when the Athletic Base Ball Club of Philadelphia – known as the Philadelphia Athletics – began playing at 15th and Columbia Avenue, skipping Sunday games under the era’s blue laws, and soon traded visits with rival clubs in New York, Brooklyn and Newark, N.J.

Philadelphia will be hosting its fifth MLB All-Star Game when the National League battles the American League on July 14, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park. Here is a look back on the other ones:

1996, Veterans Stadium: Mike Piazza (Phoenixville, PA) claimed MVP. NL won 6-0.

1976, Veterans Stadium: George Foster won MVP. NL won 7-1.

1952, Shibe Park: Jackie Robinson homered in the only rain-shortened game. NL won 3-2.

1943, Shibe Park: Bobby Doerr homered in the first night game. AL won 5-3.

Baseball History: Key Facts and Figures

Woodrow Wilson was the first sitting President ever to attend a World Series when he came to Philadelphia in 1915 to watch the Phillies play the Red Sox in Game 2.

On August 5, 1921, the Phillies played in the first-ever MLB game broadcast on commercial radio, losing 8-5 to the Pirates at Forbes Field.

On May 24, 1935, the Phillies played in the first-ever night game. They lost 2-1 to the Cincinnati Reds at Crosley Field. Franklin D. Roosevelt turned the lights on from the White House.

Phillies pitcher Hugh Mulcahy was the first player drafted into the U.S. Army for World War II (March 8, 1941).

In 1946, the Phillies made history when they hired Edith Houghton as the first female scout.

Jefferson Street Grounds , located at 1400 N. 26th Street, served as the site for the first official National League baseball game (1876).

Shibe Park was the first concrete-and-steel structure built for baseball. Dedicated in 1909, the stadium was home to the Philadelphia Athletics (renamed Connie Mack Stadium).

Founded in 1883, the Philadelphia Phillies are the oldest, continuous, one-name, one-city franchise in American professional sports history.

The Phillies have recorded 14 total no-hitters in franchise history, tied for No. 5 in MLB.

Four Phillies players have tallied four homers in a single game: Kyle Schwarber, Mike Schmidt, Chuck Klein, Ed Delahanty – it’s the most players from one team to achieve that feat.

The Murals: What to See Around Philadelphia

Philadelphia Stars Negro League Baseball Memorial Park (44th Street & Parkside Avenue): The Phillies unveiled plans in 2026 for a new mural honoring the Philadelphia Stars, designed by David McShane and Mural Arts Philadelphia .

Phillies Mural (24th & Walnut Street): Located along the Schuylkill River, visible from the I-76 expressway, this mural honors the heroes and champions of the Phillies – from Tug McGraw to Brad Lidge – also designed by David McShane and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

‘Daycare Trio’ at Garage Bar (100 E. Girard Ave): Created by Jimmy McMenamin in 2024, this mural honors the newest generation of Phillies: Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott.

Marian Anderson Rec Center (740 S. 17th Street): A 60-foot mural pays tribute to the rise of Philly baseball; inside, there is a 7,500 square-foot baseball training facility.

Dick Allen Tribute (2227 S. Broad Street): Located close to Citizens Bank Park, this mural celebrates the Phillies’ first Black superstar: Hall of Famer Richard “Dick” Allen.

The Places: Historic Stadiums & Markers

Shibe Park (21st Street & Lehigh Ave): Home to the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Athletics; hosted eight World Series, including five championships for the A’s.

Baker Bowl (Broad Street and Lehigh Ave): Former home to the Philadelphia Phillies, closed in 1938; Babe Ruth took the final at-bat of his career in this ballpark.

Columbia Park (2900 Cecil B. Moore Ave): Built in 1901, this was the home stadium of the Philadelphia A’s for eight seasons – the last game was played on Oct. 3, 1908.

Jefferson Street Ballparks (1401 N. 27th Street): Most famous for hosting the first inter-racial baseball game, with Octavius Catto playing second base for the Pythians.

P.R.R. YMCA Athletic Field (44th & Parkside): The Philadelphia Stars of the Negro League played home games here from 1936 to 1952.

The Players: Who’s Who

Phillies: Mike Schmidt, Robin Roberts, Steve Carlton, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Ed Delahanty, Richie Ashburn, Jimmy Rollins, Chuck Klein, Dick Allen, Scott Rolen, Johnny Callison, Bobby Abreu, Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, Pete Alexander, Curt Schilling, Zack Wheeler, Roy Halladay, Curt Simmons, Jim Bunning, Cy Williams, Sherry Magee, Larry Bowa

Athletics: Jimmie Foxx, Connie Mack, Mickey Cochrane, Lefty Grove, Al Simmons, Eddie Collins, Chief Bender, Eddie Plank, Ty Cobb, Mickey Vernon

Homegrown: Mike Trout, Reggie Jackson, Mike Piazza, Roy Campanella, Paul Goldschmidt, Del Ennis, Jamie Moyer, Mark Gubicza, Tommy Lasorda

About Visit Philadelphia:

Visit Philadelphia® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

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