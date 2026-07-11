Philadelphia Launches Public Pilot of the Path to Democracy

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2026 – Visit Philadelphia today launched the public pilot of the Path to Democracy, inviting residents and visitors to help shape a new permanent way to experience American democracy in the city where it began.

As Philadelphia marks America’s 250th anniversary, the Path to Democracy offers a new way to experience the city’s history. Rather than guiding visitors from one landmark to the next, it connects iconic sites with the people, movements and ideas that continued to shape American democracy long after the nation’s founding.

From July 8 through Labor Day, the public is invited to experience six prototype installations throughout Old City. Visitors can follow the route, unlock stories through QR codes and the companion web app, and share feedback on everything from navigation to storytelling to help shape the permanent Path to Democracy, scheduled to debut in late 2027.

The design is unmistakably Philadelphia. It transforms traditional wayfinding into public art. Inspired by the mosaic artwork of the late Isaiah Zagar, colorful installations guide visitors from site to site while revealing the stories behind each location. The companion web app provides maps, historical context and interactive content that visitors can access before, during and after their walk.

”People have been visiting Historic Philadelphia for generations, but the Path to Democracy invites them to experience it differently,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “It connects the places people know with the stories they may not, showing that democracy didn’t stop in 1776. By opening this pilot to the public, we’re inviting residents and visitors to help shape a permanent experience that will inspire curiosity and exploration for years to come.”

The pilot experience spans six locations throughout Historic Philadelphia:

Franklin Court

Printers’ Row

Chief Tamanend Statue

Christ Church

Betsy Ross House

Arch Street Meeting House

Feedback collected throughout the pilot will help refine the experience before the permanent Path to Democracy debuts in late 2027.

The permanent Path to Democracy is designed to be explored in many different ways. Visitors can spend 20 minutes or a full day on the trail, join at any point along the route or choose themed itineraries through the companion web app based on their interests and the time they have available.

Future phases will expand the Path to Democracy beyond Historic Philadelphia, connecting neighborhoods and stories across the city and giving residents and visitors new ways to experience Philadelphia’s history.

The public pilot marks the first step in a long-term project designed to become a permanent part of Philadelphia’s historic landscape long after the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations conclude.

Photos of the Path to Democracy pilot are available here.

About Visit Philadelphia:

Visit Philadelphia® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

Visit Philadelphia’s work is supported by multiple funding partners, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more at VisitPA.com.

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