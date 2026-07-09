Emelia, a lemur at the Lemur Conservation Foundation, one of the species supported through Leaping Lemur Media's new partnership with LCF.

Boise-based digital growth agency commits to monthly donations funding lemur research and habitat protection in Madagascar and Florida

Partnering with the Lemur Conservation Foundation lets us put real support behind the animal that inspired our name.” — Rory Turner, Chief Operating Officer, Leaping Lemur Media

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaping Lemur Media Partners with Lemur Conservation Foundation to Support Endangered Species ResearchBoise based digital growth agency commits to monthly donations funding lemur research and habitat protection in Madagascar and FloridaLeaping Lemur Media, an independent digital growth agency, announces a new partnership with the Lemur Conservation Foundation ( LCF ), committing to ongoing monthly donations that support lemur research and protect one of the world's most endangered groups of mammals."Leaping Lemur Media works alongside businesses across professional services, retail and consumer brands, hospitality, technology, education, and healthcare. The agency has built a diverse client base across a broad range of industries, offering Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), public relations, brand and design, website development, AI development, ads management, programmatic advertising, and SEO and local search.The agency's approach centers on building intention rather than chasing attention, helping clients become the trusted choice in their category rather than fighting for visibility online. That philosophy shows up in how Leaping Lemur Media works: no confusing contracts holding clients hostage, no vanity metrics, and no outsourced strategy, since the founders are personally involved in every client's campaign. The agency describes its guiding principle as "Partnership Over Transaction," treating every client relationship as a long-term partnership rooted in community and trust."I've always loved lemurs, which is how we landed on 'Leaping Lemur.' We chose 'Media' because we wanted the initials to spell LLM, a nod to Large Language Models, the AI technology now driving how consumers search and discover, and we make sure our clients show up in those results. It's a fitting name for the services we provide, since we're not your average, run-of-the-mill agency. Partnering with the Lemur Conservation Foundation lets us put real support behind the animal that inspired our name in the first place."— [Rory Turner], [Chief Operating Officer], Leaping Lemur MediaThrough this partnership, Leaping Lemur Media will provide recurring monthly donations to LCF, an AZA-certified nonprofit founded in 1996 dedicated to protecting the primates of Madagascar. Lemurs are the most endangered group of mammals on the planet, with the IUCN estimating that over 98% of the more than 110 known species face extinction.LCF operates a 130-acre reserve in Myakka City, Florida, home to five lemur species as part of an AZA Species Survival Plan breeding program that serves as a genetic safety net for wild populations, alongside field programs in the SAVA Region of northeastern Madagascar. There, LCF partners with local communities to protect roughly 320 square miles of rainforest around the Anjanaharibe-Sud Special Reserve and Marojejy National Park, supporting 11 additional wild species. The foundation's work spans four core areas: managed breeding, on-site research through its field-school programs and research center, education through its bilingual Ako Project children's book series, and public awareness through art and events like the annual World Lemur Festival.Leaping Lemur Media plans to share updates on the partnership's impact with clients and its community in the months ahead, including opportunities for clients and partners to get involved directly.About Leaping Lemur MediaLeaping Lemur Media is an independent digital growth agency based in Boise, Idaho. Services include Answer Engine Optimization, public relations, brand and design, website development, AI development, ads management, programmatic advertising, and SEO and local search. Currently accepting new clients. Schedule a free strategy call, www.leapinglemurmedia.com About the Lemur Conservation FoundationThe Lemur Conservation Foundation is an AZA-certified nonprofit founded in 1996 dedicated to protecting the primates of Madagascar through managed breeding, research, education, and art. LCF operates a 130-acre reserve in Myakka City, Florida, and field programs in the SAVA Region of northeastern Madagascar. Learn more at www.lemurreserve.org

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