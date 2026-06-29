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Ryan's Mountain Rentals Adds New Polaris RZR Fleet for Sun Valley Backcountry Adventures

Rzr in front of sawooth mountains

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Rzr overlooking the Wood River Valley

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Visitors can now rent factory-fresh RZR side-by-sides to explore the high-country trails of the Wood River Valley

There's no better way to experience this part of Idaho than from the seat of a RZR. Our new fleet lets visitors get out past the crowds and see the country the way the locals do.”
— Ryan Parton
BELLEVUE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan's Mountain Rentals today announced the arrival of a new fleet of Polaris RZR side-by-sides, now in stock and available to rent for the 2026 season. The addition gives vacationers a thrilling new way to experience the rugged backcountry surrounding Sun Valley, from alpine ridgelines to remote forest trails that most visitors never get to see.

Built for performance on Idaho's demanding mountain terrain, the new RZRs are ready to take on everything the Sawtooth and Pioneer country has to offer. Whether it's a half-day ride to some local caves or a full-day expedition deep into the backcountry, renters get a capable, well-maintained machine and the freedom to chase the views on their own schedule.

"There's no better way to experience this part of Idaho than from the seat of a RZR. Our new fleet lets visitors get out past the crowds and see the country the way the locals do, wide open, wild, and unforgettable." said Ryan Parton, Owner of Ryan's Mountain Rentals.

The new fleet includes 3 RZR models that can accommodate parties from 2-5. Each rental comes with helmets/safety gear, trail recommendations, and even the option for a photographer to join with you, and reservations are now open for daily and multi-day bookings.

To reserve a RZR or learn more, visit ryansmountainrentals.com or call 208-928-6189.

Alli Boatright
Leaping Lemur Media
+ +1 (509) 209-8301‬
alli@leapinglemurmedia.com

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Ryan's Mountain Rentals Adds New Polaris RZR Fleet for Sun Valley Backcountry Adventures

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