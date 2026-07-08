Accessible Voting Units Available Beginning July 15

Registered voters in Whatcom County may cast their August Primary and Special Election ballot on an accessible voting unit (AVU). An AVU is equipped with visual and audio technology that assists a voter to allow them the ability to vote independently. The AVU will be available at the Whatcom County Auditor's Office on the following dates: When: Monday to Friday, 8:30 am - 4:30 pm 8:30 am - 8:00 pm Where: Whatcom County Courthouse - Auditor's Office 311 Grand Ave Suite 103, Bellingham

Call the Auditor's Office, Election Division, at (360) 778-5102 with any questions.

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