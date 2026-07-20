Air Quality Alert & Heat Advisory for Whatcom County

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Air Quality Alert and a Heat Advisory for Whatcom County this week. Temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees in certain areas of the county through Wednesday. The combination of wildfire smoke and elevated temperatures poses health risks, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions such as asthma or COPD. Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) recommends that residents take precautions to protect themselves from the effects of smoke and heat.

The air quality advisory is in effect now through 9:00 am Wednesday 7/22, and the heat advisory is from 10:00 am Tuesday 7/21 through 11:00 pm Wednesday 7/22.

Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can irritate your eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. We have more information and ways to protect yourself on our Wildfire Smoke page.

Monitor Local Air Quality: Check conditions frequently using the AirNow app, the Northwest Clean Air Agency, or the Washington State Smoke Blog.

Check conditions frequently using the AirNow app, the Northwest Clean Air Agency, or the Washington State Smoke Blog. Keep Indoor Air Clean: Keep doors and windows closed. Set your AC to recirculate air and use a portable HEPA air purifier. You can also build an inexpensive DIY filter using a box fan and a furnace filter.

Keep doors and windows closed. Set your AC to recirculate air and use a portable HEPA air purifier. You can also build an inexpensive DIY filter using a box fan and a furnace filter. Avoid Indoor Pollutants: Do not smoke or vape, burn candles, vacuum, or fry/broil food indoors, as these activities add fine particles to your air.

Do not smoke or vape, burn candles, vacuum, or fry/broil food indoors, as these activities add fine particles to your air. Prepare Medications: If you have asthma, COPD, or heart disease, ensure you have necessary inhalers and medications on hand. Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms worsen.

If you have asthma, COPD, or heart disease, ensure you have necessary inhalers and medications on hand. Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms worsen. Mask Up Outdoors: Wear a well-fitting N95 mask outdoors if you must be in smoky air. Cloth masks do not provide effective protection against wildfire smoke.

Staying Cool & Safe in Extreme Heat

When temperatures spike, keeping your body cool is critical to preventing heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We have more tips for staying cool in our recent Newsflash and on our Extreme Heat page.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic beverages, as they contribute to dehydration.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic beverages, as they contribute to dehydration. Keep Indoors Cool: Close blinds or window covers that receive direct sun. If you lack air conditioning, visit cooled public spaces such as libraries, malls, or movie theaters. Do not rely solely on a fan when indoor temperatures exceed 90°F.

Close blinds or window covers that receive direct sun. If you lack air conditioning, visit cooled public spaces such as libraries, malls, or movie theaters. Do not rely solely on a fan when indoor temperatures exceed 90°F. DIY Cooling Hacks: Make a simple air conditioner by positioning a fan to blow across a bowl of ice. You can also take cool showers, apply damp towels to your neck, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Make a simple air conditioner by positioning a fan to blow across a bowl of ice. You can also take cool showers, apply damp towels to your neck, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Never Leave Anyone in Parked Cars: Temperatures inside a car can quickly exceed 100°F, even with windows cracked. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Temperatures inside a car can quickly exceed 100°F, even with windows cracked. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Adjust Outdoor Activities: Shift strenuous outdoor labor or exercise to early morning hours.

Shift strenuous outdoor labor or exercise to early morning hours. Check on Vulnerable Neighbors : Reach out to older adults (65+), neighbors living alone, or those without cooling to ensure they are staying safe.

: Reach out to older adults (65+), neighbors living alone, or those without cooling to ensure they are staying safe. Use Caution Around Local Waterways: If heading to a lake or the bay to cool off, be aware that water temperatures remain dangerously cold. "Cold Shock" can cause rapid breathing and drowning within minutes, even for strong swimmers.

If heading to a lake or the bay to cool off, be aware that water temperatures remain dangerously cold. "Cold Shock" can cause rapid breathing and drowning within minutes, even for strong swimmers. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Learn more about heat-related illnesses on our Extreme Heat page.

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