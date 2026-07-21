June 2026 Whatcom County Fecal Bacteria Water Quality Reports Now Available

Whatcom County Public Works coordinates routine fecal bacteria water quality monitoring in the Drayton Harbor, Birch Bay, Lummi Bay, and Nooksack River watersheds. Samples are collected at least monthly. Data are used to prioritize drainages for water quality improvement programs and to characterize general patterns in declining and improving water quality. Water quality reports are completed quarterly.

The June 2026 fecal bacteria water quality reports are posted to our website: https://www.whatcomcounty.us/2608/Water-Quality-Monitoring-Results.

Reports are organized by watershed and include: