New Invoicing Platform Coming Soon

What's Happening Health department permit and annual renewal invoices due in October will be sent in September via email. You will be able to pay your bill online as a new feature. You can also pay in person or by mail.

Our Environmental Health Division is transitioning to a new software platform called EPL to modernize permitting and licensing for most permits.

permits. Phase I changes will start in Fall 2026, and Phase II will come in 2027.

There will be short-term delays when the software is launched, and we will work with impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible. What's Changing Invoices will be sent via email instead of US Mail, starting with your October 2026 invoice. You will be able to pay your bill online using just your invoice number. You can create an account with your own login and password, allowing you to track permit progress and other online recordkeeping directly from your own dashboard.

In Fall 2026: New online permit portal linked to your email address. New application process and workflows for new projects.

What You Need to Do Make sure Health and Community Services has the right email address to send you invoices. If you need to update your email address, u se this online form . The email address will serve as the link between your old account on the current platform and your new account on our new platform when we launch. You will be able to add other email addresses for information/updates after the new platform launches.

Make sure to add the email address [email protected] to your trusted contacts list - EPL is our new software vendor for invoicing.

Be on the lookout for email updates. We will send out email updates from our GovDelivery platform before anything changes. Add [email protected] to your trusted contacts list, so our messages don’t go to your spam folder.

Bookmark this webpage and come back in a few weeks for updates. We want this new webpage to be a one-stop shop for help and information.

Help is Available Email us your questions, and we will respond as quickly as possible. Remember: Permit and Annual Renewal invoices due in October will be sent via email and must be paid online.

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