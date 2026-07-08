PowerFlo Solutions Expands Advanced Manufacturing Operations in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to attract investment in advanced manufacturing as PowerFlo Solutions announced plans to establish new operations in Wood County through a $20 million investment expected to create at least 120 new full-time jobs.

The company will locate its new manufacturing operation in the former Hino manufacturing facility in Williamstown, providing a new chapter for the 240,000-square-foot site while expanding West Virginia’s industrial capacity. The project also includes additional property to support the company’s long-term growth and future expansion.

PowerFlo Solutions manufactures electrical infrastructure that supports critical industries, including data centers, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. The investment further strengthens West Virginia’s growing presence in advanced manufacturing while supporting the infrastructure needed to power the next generation of digital and industrial innovation.

The announcement continues strong economic momentum across the state. Since October, the Morrisey Administration has announced more than $12.85 billion in private-sector investments expected to create more than 13,600 projected jobs across West Virginia.

Continued investment in manufacturing, energy and technology is helping position the state for long-term economic growth and future industrial expansion.

Read the full announcement from the Governor’s Office regarding PowerFlo Solutions’ expansion in Wood County – here.

Learn more about PowerFlo Solutions and its products by visiting the company’s website – here.