Global Defense Technology Company Selects West Virginia for $50 Million Manufacturing Investment 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to strengthen its position in advanced manufacturing and defense technology as Helsing announced plans to establish new manufacturing operations in Berkeley County through an initial $50 million investment expected to create at least 60 high-skilled, full-time jobs.

The new facility in Martinsburg will manufacture advanced defense systems, reinforcing West Virginia’s growing role in the aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing sectors. The project is expected to create high-paying careers while expanding the state’s industrial base and supporting the nation’s evolving defense supply chain.

West Virginia worked closely with the company throughout the site selection process, coordinating workforce development, logistics and infrastructure to support the project’s long-term success. Specialized training developed through West Virginia Advance and Blue Ridge Community and Technical College will help prepare workers for advanced manufacturing careers while supporting the company’s future growth.

The investment further reflects West Virginia’s continued momentum in attracting industries that depend on advanced manufacturing, engineering talent and reliable infrastructure. The state’s strategic location, energy resources and transportation network continue to position it as a competitive destination for companies investing in next-generation technologies.

The announcement continues strong economic momentum across the state. Since October, the Morrisey Administration has announced more than $12.9 billion in private-sector investments expected to create more than 13,700 projected jobs across West Virginia. Continued investment in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy and technology is helping position the state for long-term economic growth while creating new opportunities for workers and communities.

Read the full announcement from the Governor’s Office regarding Helsing’s investment in Berkeley County here.

Learn more about Helsing and its advanced defense technologies by visiting the company’s website.