California High Court’s Gilead Ruling Marks Tort Law Sea Change

In its ruling, the California high court’s majority cited its precedent in Rowland v. Christian, saying that foreseeability and policy considerations may justify an exception if the court assumes that Gilead had a duty of care beyond its responsibility to design and manufacture safe drugs.

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