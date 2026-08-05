US Supreme Court Sets Climate Suit for First Case of Next Term

The justices will hear argument in Suncor Energy v. County Commissioners of Boulder County on Oct. 5. The case implicates billions in potential fines from cities and states that have increasingly looked to oil companies to cover costs from emission-related damages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.