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US Supreme Court Sets Climate Suit for First Case of Next Term

The justices will hear argument in Suncor Energy v. County Commissioners of Boulder County on Oct. 5. The case implicates billions in potential fines from cities and states that have increasingly looked to oil companies to cover costs from emission-related damages.

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US Supreme Court Sets Climate Suit for First Case of Next Term

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