Legislators join ceremonial bill signing to support construction best practices

STATE HOUSE — Representatives John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton), Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich) and Sen. John P. Burke (D-Dist. 9​​, West Warwick) joined dozens of laborers from Rhode Island unions as Gov. Dan McKee held a ceremonial bill signing for two construction-related bills at the site of the future Pawtucket High School, the location of the former McCoy Stadium.



Bills (2026-H 7972A, 2026-S 2735Aaa) sponsored by Representative Shanley and Senator Burke, put in place many best practices for Project Labor Agreements (PLA) for large-scale projects, including promoting apprenticeships, preventing work stoppages, and supporting labor harmony.



“Project labor agreements go a long way toward promoting the reliable supply of skilled and qualified labor,” said Representative Shanley. “We’ve seen that projects constructed under these agreements in Rhode Island are well-constructed, built safely, on time, and on budget. They tend to attract experienced, reliable contractors who bring a level of professionalism and responsibility to the jobs.”



Bills (2026-H 7674A, 2026-S 2822A) sponsored by Representative Edwards and Senator Burke, are designed to promote public-private partnerships (P3) in Rhode Island to make the rules for entering into these kinds of agreements clear for everyone involved.



“Establishing clear regulations for public-private partnerships will create an environment for building investment in Rhode Island while at the same time encouraging strong labor standards that ensure a level of professionalism, experience and responsibility,” said Representative Edwards. “These partnerships have been shown to provide states with the ability to deliver complex infrastructure projects in a timely manner.”



“Supporting Rhode Island workers is an absolute top priority for me, and I was proud to sponsor the legislation being celebrated today. These measures will ensure our state is more fully utilizing the quality and expertise provided by union labor, enable creative solutions for our state’s infrastructure needs, open up new career pathways, and support working families. I am grateful to everyone whose support and hard work helped pass these bills into law,” said Senator Burke.



Construction continues to make strong progress on the new Pawtucket High School, with site work, foundations, and concrete operations advancing on the approximately 370,000-square-foot campus. Under the McKee Administration, more than $4 billion in school construction projects have been launched to create 21st-century learning environments across the state. For more information, contact:

Daniel Trafford, Publicist

State House Room 20

Providence, RI 02903

(401)222-1922

