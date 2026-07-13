Leader Ciccone, Rep. Shanley warehouse employee protection bill ceremonially signed into law

STATE HOUSE – Legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone III and Rep. Evan P. Shanley that requires employers to provide each employee of a warehouse distribution center with written descriptions of quotas and responsibilities was ceremonially signed into law today.



“Employees need to know what exactly their job is and they in no way should be penalized if their job responsibilities have not been clearly communicated to them. This is a worker protection bill that will ensure fairness and clear communication between warehouse employees and their employers,” said Leader Ciccone (D-Dist. 7, Providence, Johnston).



“How can a warehouse employee do a good job if he or she doesn’t know what is expected of them? This legislation outlines a clear line of communication between employees and employers in warehouse settings. In a time when A.I., automation and increased digital and video surveillance are affecting workers and their jobs, this bill will provide support and protections that warehouse workers can expect and rely upon, which in turn will let workers do their jobs without worry or distraction,” said Representative Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich).



The new law (2026-S 2504A, 2026-H 7364A) requires employers to provide warehouse distribution center employees, upon hire, with a written description of each quota to which the employee is subject, including the quantified number of tasks to be performed or materials to be produced or handled, within the defined time period. Photo - Rep. Evan P. Shanley, second from the left, and Senate Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone III, third from the right, at the ceremonial bill signing of their legislation that protects warehouse employees. For more information, contact:

Andrew Caruolo, Publicist

State House Room 20

Providence, RI 02903

(401)222-6124

