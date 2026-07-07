People News

Shadow Abbott, library specialist at the University of Wyoming Libraries, was recently awarded UW Libraries Outstanding Staff Award. Shadow has been in her current position since 2021.

Shadow said of her work, “I enjoy that, in my position, I am able to provide access to collections that have limited public access, whether through physical location, fragility, and/or rarity of the items in the collection. People all around the world being willing and able to access and interact with the 3D models and other digitized objects show the desire the public has to interact with these collections and the importance of digital access to museum, special, and other collections.”

Read more about Shadow’s work at the UW Libraries in this blog post.