Cooling Centers Available Due to High Heat

Posted Monday, August 21, 2023.

High temperatures and humidity are forecast for the remainder of the week. Be cautious if working, playing or exercising outdoors. Take breaks and stay hydrated!

Huntington County Homeland Security/Emergency Management has the following cooling centers set up:

Salvation Army, 1424 E. Market St. in Huntington, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Parkview YMCA, 1160 W 500 N, Huntington, during normal business hours.

Huntington Walmart, normal store hours.

Also due to the forecast, curbside trash/recycling collection will start one hour earlier for City of Huntington residents for the remainder of the week (through Friday, August 25). Routes will be collected starting at 5 a.m. each morning. Please have your bins out by that time; setting them out the evening before your collection day is highly recommended.

Thank you and stay safe!