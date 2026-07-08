Huntington Chalk Walk Festival

CITY OF HUNTINGTON, INDIANA

300 Cherry St,

Huntington, IN 46750

(260) 356-1400

Staff Directory

City Building: 8am to 4:30pm Mon - Fri

City Services: 7am to 3pm Mon - Fri

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