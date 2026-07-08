Huntington Chalk Walk Festival
CITY OF HUNTINGTON, INDIANA
300 Cherry St,
Huntington, IN 46750
(260) 356-1400
Staff Directory
City Building: 8am to 4:30pm Mon - Fri
City Services: 7am to 3pm Mon - Fri
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