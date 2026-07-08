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A Look Inside the Sheriff's Office

Photo of Sheriff Chris Newton
Sheriff Chris Newton

Sheriff Chris Newton says being in charge of the Huntington County Jail is “like running a little community.

Renovations to the jail over the past several years have improved inmate safety and addressed issues like overcrowding. On the administrative side, the updates to the building have also helped the Sheriff’s Department and its staff, officers, and deputies better serve the community and the inmates under their care.

We have totally changed this facility in the last four years,” Sheriff Newton said.

In the photo gallery below, take a closer look at the Huntington County Jail and the Sheriff’s administrative offices to see how recent renovations have made a big impact.

Photo Gallery

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A Look Inside the Sheriff's Office

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