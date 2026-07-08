Honoring Fallen Fire Chief David A. Gagnon

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings to be lowered on Thursday, July 9 from sunrise to sunset in honor of Chief David A. Gagnon, of the Cottekill Fire Department who died in the line-of-duty on July 3, 2026 after being struck by a portion of a tree while clearing a roadway in the Town of Rosendale.

“For more than three decades, Dave lived a life of extraordinary services to his country and his community,” Governor Hochul said. “A member of the New York Army National Guard and a firefighter with the Cottekill Fire Department, served with honor and protected his neighbors until the end. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fellow soldiers, and the Cottekill Fire Department as we honor his lasting legacy of selfless service.”