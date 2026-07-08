Be Alert for Phone Scams

The Davidson County Tax Department is warning residents to remain vigilant after reports of scam phone calls targeting taxpayers. These callers may claim to represent the Tax Department and attempt to obtain personal or financial information or demand immediate payment.

The department wants to reassure citizens that Davidson County Tax Department employees will never make unsolicited phone calls requesting immediate payment or asking for credit card numbers, bank account information, or other sensitive financial information. County staff do not collect tax payments during outbound phone calls.

"We understand that receiving a call about unpaid taxes can be alarming, and scammers often use fear and urgency to pressure people into making quick decisions," said David Rickard, Davidson County Tax Administrator. "We want our residents to know that if someone calls claiming to be from the Davidson County Tax Department and asks for payment over the phone, it is not our office. Hang up immediately and contact us directly if you have any concerns."

The Davidson County Tax Department encourages residents to use only official payment methods when paying property taxes. Payments may be made by:

Mail: Davidson County Tax Department, P.O. Box 1577, Lexington, NC 27293

Davidson County Tax Department, P.O. Box 1577, Lexington, NC 27293 In Person: Davidson County Tax Office, Third Floor, Government Center, 913 Greensboro Street, Lexington, NC 27292

Anyone who is uncertain about a phone call, letter, email, or text message claiming to be from the Davidson County Tax Department should not provide any personal or financial information. Instead, contact the Tax Department directly at (336) 242-2180 to verify the legitimacy of the communication.

Davidson County is committed to protecting its residents by providing accurate information and encouraging everyone to stay alert for scams. Taking a moment to verify a suspicious communication can help prevent financial loss and identity theft.