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Nomination Period for Davidson County Board of Social Services

The North Carolina Social Services Commission will make an appointment to the Davidson County Board of Social Services. The Social Services Commission will consider nominations at a future meeting.

The nomination period is scheduled from July 13, 2026, to August 12, 2026. Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 12, 2026. You may obtain a Nomination Form from the local department of social services office (DSS). The form must be fully completed by the nominee, signed, dated, and returned. Forms may be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the address below.

The form can also be accessed on the Web at: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/application-county-boards-social-services/download?attachment. Click on the link to the Nomination Form at the bottom of the Social Services Commission members web page. Please submit the completed form to:

Danielle Upchurch
N.C. Social Services Commission
2401 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, N.C. 27699-2444
Email: Danielle.Upchurch@dhhs.nc.gov

Should you have any questions, please contact Danielle Upchurch at (919) 527-6338 or Danielle.Upchurch@dhhs.nc.gov.

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Nomination Period for Davidson County Board of Social Services

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