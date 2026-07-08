Lightspeed Insight™ Recognized Best of Show for Transforming Screen Time Data into District-Level Decision Making

Lightspeed Insight™, the leading K-12 analytics solution, is the recipient of Future's Best of Show Award in the Primary Education category.

Screen time has been one of the most talked-about topics in K–12 for years — and the frustrating reality is that most districts have been trying to make decisions without real data. We changed that.” — Amy Bennett

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Insight™ , the leading K-12 analytics solution, is the recipient of Future’s Best of Show Award, presented at ISTELive 2026 by Tech & Learning in the Primary Education category.Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors, and are selected on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.“The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the Teach & Learning Awards Editorial Team.About Lightspeed Insight™Lightspeed Insight™ gives K–12 district leaders real-time visibility into how students are using their devices, across Chrome, Windows, macOS, and iOS. Lightspeed Insight simplifies edtech decision-making with the most complete picture of app activity on the market, empowering leaders with real-time, actionable data to understand screen time, cut costs, expedite compliance, and optimize instruction.The award-winning feature at the center of this recognition is the Student Screen Time Dashboard — a first-of-its-kind tool that transforms messy, emotionally charged screen time conversations into clear, actionable data.The dashboard surfaces:•Daily average screen time across the district, including in- and out-of-school comparisons•Campus-, grade-, app-, and student-level breakdowns to get a complete picture, spot trends, and inform instructional strategy•Peer benchmarks to contextualize screen time against similarly-sized organizations•Screen time insights for parents with the Lightspeed Filter Parent Portal integrationScreen Time data is collected by Insight’s Chrome and Edge extensions — with native Mac and Windows application tracking now expanding coverage beyond the browser.“Winning Best of Show at ISTE is a tremendous validation of what the Lightspeed Insight team has built. Screen time has been one of the most talked-about topics in K–12 for years — and the frustrating reality is that most districts have been trying to make decisions without real data. We changed that,” Said Amy Bennett, Chief of Staff, Lightspeed Systems. “Lightspeed Insight gives district leaders the visibility they need to walk into a board meeting, a parent night, or a policy conversation with confidence and take back the screen time narrative from the headlines. This award reflects the hard work of our team and, more importantly, the trust our districts have placed in us to get this right.”About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

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