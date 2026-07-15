Lightspeed Systems Launches Screen Time in Parent Portal, Giving K-12 Districts a New Tool for Family Transparency

Districts can now share real-time device usage data with parents — with full administrative control over what's visible

Screen Time in Parent Portal closes that gap. Districts can finally have a proactive conversation with families instead of a reactive one.” — Matthew Burg, VP of Product IT Solutions at Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, a leader in K-12 digital safety, student wellness, and device management, today announced the general availability of Screen Time in Parent Portal , a new feature that gives school districts the option to share real-time device usage data directly with parents and guardians.According to Lightspeed’s own research, 73% of parents have concerns about what their child is doing online and how much time they spend on screens — yet most have no direct access to their child’s specific device usage data. At the same time, the data tells a more nuanced story than most parents expect: average school-day screen time is just 48 minutes, and the majority of that time is spent in instructional tools, not social media or entertainment.With Screen Time in Parent Portal, parents can see how much time their child spends on their school device — including a daily average, total usage over the last seven days, most-used apps, and a breakdown of in-school versus after-school hours. All of this is delivered inside the Lightspeed Parent Portal, which districts already control and manage.IT administrators decide whether to enable it and choose exactly which data cards to make visible — giving districts the flexibility to respond to parent and board demand without surrendering control over what families see.“Most school-day screen time is instructional — but parents have no way to know that. What we keep hearing from districts is that the anxiety isn’t coming from bad data, it’s coming from no data. Screen Time in Parent Portal closes that gap. Districts can finally have a proactive conversation with families instead of a reactive one,” said Matthew Burg, VP of Product IT Solutions at Lightspeed Systems.Screen Time in Parent Portal is powered by Lightspeed Insight, meaning the same data administrators already review is now available for districts to surface to families. No new data collection, no additional configuration, and no added cost — the feature is included for all customers with active Lightspeed Filter™ and Lightspeed Insight™ licenses and SmartSync configured.Parents can also access a “How is this calculated?” explanation directly on the screen time page, giving families the context they need to understand and trust the data.AvailabilityScreen Time in Parent Portal is available now to all customers with active Lightspeed Filter and Lightspeed Insight licenses and SmartSync configured, at no additional cost. Administrators can enable it from Filter Settings → Parent Portal.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.