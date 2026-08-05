Lightspeed Systems Launches Free 14-Day AI Usage Audit for K-12 Districts

New AI Audit Report gives district leaders visibility into which AI tools students and staff are using — and whether those tools are safe

Districts don’t need another dashboard full of numbers — they need to know, in plain terms, what AI tools their students and staff are actually using, and whether those tools are safe.” — Jennifer Duer, EVP of Product, Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, a provider of student safety and digital learning technology for K-12 schools, today announced the AI Audit Report, a free 14-day assessment that gives district technology leaders visibility into how students and staff are using AI-powered applications across their network. Powered by Lightspeed Insight data, the report shows which AI apps are in use, who is driving that usage by grade band and campus, and the privacy and security risk associated with those tools. AI adoption in K-12 schools is moving faster than most districts can track. Students and staff are turning to generative AI, AI writing tools, and other AI-powered applications whether or not those tools have been formally approved — leaving IT and academic leaders with limited visibility into what’s actually happening on their network.“Districts don’t need another dashboard full of numbers — they need to know, in plain terms, what AI tools their students and staff are actually using, and whether those tools are safe,” said Jennifer Duer, EVP of Product at Lightspeed Systems. “The AI Audit gives district leaders that visibility in just two weeks, without requiring a custom report or a data team to interpret it.”The AI Audit includes:• Top AI applications in use, ranked by engagement and average daily screen time• A breakdown by AI category — Generative AI, Artificial Intelligence, and Detective AI• Usage patterns by grade band (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12) and by campus• Independent privacy and security ratings for each AI application in use, sourced from 1EdTechThe report utilizes Lightspeed Insight™ , the same usage-data platform IT administrators already rely on for app and web activity monitoring. Beyond AI usage, Insight gives district leaders always-on visibility into every application and website students and staff touch — with tools to vet and approve new apps before they reach a classroom, maintain a public list of approved apps for staff and families, track usage trends, and report to the board on the return on their ed-tech investment.Districts interested in the audit can request one at lightspeedsystems.com/resources/ai-usage-audit . After a brief qualification conversation with the Lightspeed Systems team, the Insight license is deployed for 14 days to begin collecting data — with no cost and no long-term commitment required to see the results.

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