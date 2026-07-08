Check out the Quarter Finals and Support Small Businesses

During the FIFA World Cup™ Quarter Finals (and the entire summer of 2026) the City of Boston wants to make sure you're able to explore our neighborhoods and visit our vibrant neighborhood businesses. We hope you'll dine, shop, and explore the city!

EAT, SIP, and WATCH FRANCE VS. MOROCCO | THURSDAY, JULY 9 AT 4 P.M. Delicias Colombianas (1231 River Street | Hyde Park)

Sloane's Restaurant (197 North Harvard Street | Allston)

Toro (1704 Washington Street | South End) EAT, SIP, and WATCH BELGIUM VS. SPAIN | FRIDAY, JULY 10 AT 3 P.M. Cosmica & Spy Bar (40 Berkeley Street | South End)

Distraction Brewing Co. (2 Belgrade Avenue | Roslindale)

Rincon Limeño Restaurant (409 Chelsea Street | East Boston) EAT, SIP, and WATCH ENGLAND VS. NORWAY | SATURDAY, JULY 11 AT 5 P.M. Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe (429 Columbus Avenue | South End)

China Pearl (9 Tyler Street | Chinatown-Leather District)

The Citizen (1310 Boylston Street | Fenway-Kenmore) EAT, SIP, and CHEER ON ARGENTINA VS. SWITZERLAND | SATURDAY, JULY 11 AT 9 P.M. La Hacienda (150 Meridian Street | East Boston)

Merengue Restaurant (156 Blue Hill Avenue | Roxbury)

Roundhead Brewing (1 Westinghouse Plaza | Hyde Park) OTHER LOCAL BARS and RESTAURANTS SHOWING THE MATCHES INCLUDE: Bostonia Public House (131 State Street | Downtown)

Drawdown Brewing (3204 Washington Street | Jamaica Plain)

Ducali Pizzeria (289 Causeway Street | North End)

The Haven at The Brewery (284 Amory Street | Jamaica Plain)

The Merchant Kitchen & Drinks (60 Franklin Street | Downtown)

The Substation (4228 Washington Street | Roslindale)

Warehouse Kitchen + Sports Bar (40 Broad Street | Downtown) CHECK OUT THE FULL NEIGHBORHOOD BUSINESS GUIDE And tomorrow, June 9, join the City of Boston in Christopher Columbus Park for Mayor Wu's Community Watch Party: Quarter Final. Bring your own chair! LEARN MORE Note: All businesses included on this Guide were self-selected. The businesses filled out a survey sharing information about their plans for 2026. We encourage you to confirm with businesses about their hours and plans to show matches before visiting.

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