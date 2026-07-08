DWC now accepting applications for Qualified Medical Evaluator examination

NEWSLINE Release Number: 2026-54 Date: July 8, 2026

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is now accepting applications for the Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) examination. The computer-based examination will be administered in person from October 3-9, 2026.

QMEs are independent physicians certified by DWC’s Medical Unit to conduct medical evaluations of injured workers.

DWC will administer the examination through Pearson VUE. CPS HR Consulting, the vendor managing the examination, will notify eligible applicants about the registration and scheduling process. Testing locations will be identified in the registration notices.

The application and registration packet is available on DWC’s website. Applicants may also request an application via email, U.S. mail, or fax by contacting DWC’s Medical Unit at 510-286-3700.

Completed applications must be postmarked no later than August 19, 2026. Applications postmarked after that date will not be accepted. Incomplete applications will be returned.

The examination registration fee is nonrefundable and cannot be applied to a future examination.

Notice regarding Public Access to Information about QME applicants

Completed QME applications and registration forms submitted to DWC are public records subject to inspection and copying under the California Public Records Act (PRA; Gov. Code, § 7920 et seq.).

As permitted under the Act, the names and contact information, including mailing address, telephone number, and email address, of providers who register for or pass the QME examination may be disclosed to members of the public. DWC does not regulate how this information may be used by requestors.

DWC also makes the name, business addresses and medical specialties of approved QMEs available through its online QME search tool. Providers are encouraged to use a business address rather than a home address on all correspondence and forms submitted to the division.

For more information, contact DWC’s Medical Unit at 510-286-3700 or QMETest@dir.ca.gov.

The California Department of Industrial Relations’ Division of Workers’ Compensation monitors the administration of workers’ compensation claims and provides administrative and judicial services to help resolve disputes involving workers’ compensation benefits.