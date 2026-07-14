Cal/OSHA urges employers to protect workers as temperatures rise throughout California

ADVISORY Release Number: 2026-56 Date: July 13, 2026

Cal/OSHA reminds all employers to protect workers during times of high heat. Employers are reminded to provide water, shade and rest breaks to prevent heat illness.

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Central and Southern California. Affected areas include the North Bay interior mountains and valleys, the Santa Clara Valley and Eastern Hills, the East Bay hills and valleys, the northern Salinas Valley, the Hollister Valley and the Carmel Valley. The advisory is in effect on Tuesday, July 14. Temperatures are expected to be between 90 to100 degrees Fahrenheit.



Source: https://www.weather.gov/mtr/

An extreme heat watch is also in effect for interior Southern California from Tuesday, July 14, through Thursday, July 16. Affected areas include the Interstate 5 Corridor, the San Gabriel Mountains, the Cuyama and Southern Salinas valleys, and interior portions of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with temperatures reaching 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Source: https://www.weather.gov/lox/

An extreme heat warning is also in effect from Wednesday, July 15, through Thursday, July 16, for the Inland Empire, San Diego County inland valleys, and the San Bernardino County mountains. Temperatures are expected to range from 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the inland valleys of San Diego County and from 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the Inland Empire.



Source: https://www.weather.gov/sgx/

As summer temperatures rise, employers must remain vigilant and ensure that workers have access to water, shade or cool-down areas, and adequate rest breaks.

Heat illness is a serious and potentially fatal workplace hazard. Under Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention Standards, employers are legally required to protect workers from heat-related illness in both indoor and outdoor workplaces. Employers may be covered under both the indoor and outdoor regulations if they have workers in each setting. See the Comparison Chart of Indoor and Outdoor Heat Illness Prevention Standards for more information.

Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention in Indoor Places of Employment regulation applies to most indoor workplaces, such as restaurants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. For indoor workplaces where the temperature reaches 82 degrees, employers must take steps to protect workers from heat illness. Some of the requirements include providing water, rest, cool-down areas, and training.

To prevent heat illness at outdoor worksites, the law requires employers to provide outdoor workers fresh water, access to shade (which must be in place when temperatures exceed 80 degrees) and, whenever requested by a worker, cool-down rest breaks in addition to regular breaks. In certain industries, when the temperature at outdoor worksites reaches or exceeds 95 degrees, Cal/OSHA’s standard requires additional protections. The industries with additional high-heat requirements are agriculture, construction, landscaping, oil and gas extraction, and transportation of agricultural products, construction materials or other heavy materials. High-heat procedures include ensuring employees are observed regularly for signs of heat illness and establishing effective communication methods.

Employers in both settings must also maintain a written prevention plan with effective training for supervisors and employees to recognize the common signs and symptoms of heat illness, and what to do in case of an emergency.

Additional Resources

Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention special emphasis program includes enforcement of the heat standards as well as multilingual outreach and training programs for California’s employers and workers. Details on heat illness prevention requirements and training materials are available online on

Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention web page and the 99calor.org informational website. A Heat Illness Prevention online tool is also available on Cal/OSHA’s website.

Cal/OSHA has established the Heat Illness Prevention (HIP) Network, a voluntary partnership aimed at increasing awareness among employers and workers about the importance of preventing heat illness in California and the importance of taking steps to prevent work-related illnesses and fatalities.

To join the HIP Network email HIPNetwork@dir.ca.gov.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California.

Workers in California are protected regardless of immigration status. Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the California Department of Industrial Relations.