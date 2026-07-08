Mosquito Spraying Wednesday, July 8th

Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday, July 8, 2026, between the hours of 6:00PM to 11:00PM (Weather Permitting). Check below for a list of areas to be sprayed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Union County Office of Mosquito Control at 908-654-9834 or 908-654-9835. Clark – Riverside Dr., King St. area

– Riverside Dr., King St. area Elizabeth – Spencer St., Summer St.

– Spencer St., Summer St. Hillside – Harvard Ave., Cornell Ave., John St., Westminster area

– Harvard Ave., Cornell Ave., John St., Westminster area Kenilworth – Dorset Dr., Epping Dr., Water Co. Rd., Blvd. between Lenape Pk. And Epping Dr.

– Dorset Dr., Epping Dr., Water Co. Rd., Blvd. between Lenape Pk. And Epping Dr. Linden – Tremley Pt. area, Lower Rd., (Hawk Rise), W.17 th & W. 18 th St., Winans Ave. area

– Tremley Pt. area, Lower Rd., (Hawk Rise), W.17 W. 18 St., Winans Ave. area Mountainside – W.R. Tracy Dr. Loop area

– W.R. Tracy Dr. Loop area New Providence – Union Ave. area

– Union Ave. area Rahway – Elston St., Randolph Ave., Leesville Ave. area

– Elston St., Randolph Ave., Leesville Ave. area Roselle – Woodland Dr., Pine St., Chandler Ave., (Retention Basin), Jouet St., Harrison Ave., Morris Pl., Walnut St., Columbus Ave., Spruce St.

– Woodland Dr., Pine St., Chandler Ave., (Retention Basin), Jouet St., Harrison Ave., Morris Pl., Walnut St., Columbus Ave., Spruce St. Scotch Plains – South Av. and North Av. between Hetfield Av. and Crossway Pl.

– South Av. and North Av. between Hetfield Av. and Crossway Pl. Springfield – Cottage Ln., Oakland Av. Area, Meisel Ave., Washington Ave., Battle Hill Ave., Riverside Dr.

– Cottage Ln., Oakland Av. Area, Meisel Ave., Washington Ave., Battle Hill Ave., Riverside Dr. Union – Valley St., Arcadia Pl. Area

– Valley St., Arcadia Pl. Area Westfield – Prospect St.

– Prospect St. Winfield – U.C. Parkway Dr.

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