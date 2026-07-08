5th Recruiting Battalion Change of Command

PHOENIX— The 5th Recruiting Battalion bid farewell as Col. Steven J. Weber relinquished command of the Phoenix Battalion to Lt. Col. Brandon F.Staub June 27, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

A time-honored tradition, the change of command ceremony represents the orderly transfer of authority and responsibility. Attended by family, friends, senior leadership and the formation of soldiers, the ceremony not only highlighted the achievements of Weber but welcomed Staub into the position.

“There is no greater honor and privilege than commanding, leading and having an impact on NCOs and officers,” Weber said. “This has been the most rewarding and demanding job I’ve had, and I wouldn’t trade the world for it. I will never be able to top what we have all done here in two short years.”

Weber, who had been in command since July 2024, commanded more than 270 recruiters, 38 recruiting stations and six companies operating across two states. He was recognized not only for his dedication to the battalion but also for his efforts to ensure the mission of the Regular Army and U.S. Army Reserve components were met with 100% efficiency. The last time the battalion met both the Regular Army and Reserve missions was in May 2020, which had occurred only six other times within the past decade.

“I tell all who serve under me, once I’m your commander, I’m always your commander and friend,” Weber said. “I’m only a phone call or email away. Stay in touch, and I’m excited to watch you all continue to lead, excel and master your careers. Once a Phoenix, always a Phoenix.”

Staub, who recently served in Washington as a legislative liaison for the Army’s Office of the Chief Legislative Liaison and special assistant to the director of the Army Staff, was met with open arms and warm greetings.

“I am excited to join you and begin writing the next chapter of our Army story together,” said Staub. “I’ve found recruiters are the living business card of the Army and that there is no TV commercial, website, Instagram post or billboard that can substitute or replicate an in-person first impression with a recruiter.”

The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion aims to recruit and enlist qualified men and women from across Arizona and northern New Mexico to serve in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve to support U.S. strategic goals. The battalion’s vision works as an adaptive and innovative organization, lives and operates alongside the Army values, and fosters an inclusive, balanced approach that allows for positive professional and personal family growth.