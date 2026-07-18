Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest held a change of command ceremony July 17, 2026, at the Naval Air Station North Island, where Cmdr. McKenzie Plank relieved Cmdr. Joseph Gilligan as commanding officer of the command.

Capt. Mark Moran, Commodore of Navy Recruiting Command Region West presided over the ceremony.

Gilligan held command from Jan. 2025 – July 2026, during his command he led over 300 Sailors and civilians in one of the most demanding recruiting districts in the Nation. NTAG Southwest currently holds one of the largest areas of operation from southern San Diego to Yuma, Ariz. up to Las Vegas, and back down to Anaheim Calif.

“Thank you to every Sailor and civilian, every officer and Chief, for the time, sacrifice, effort, and work you have put into making NTAG Southwest what it is today,” said Gilligan. “This command is its people. Our connection to one another, our commitment to the mission, and our determination to be the best are exactly what make this team. ‘Best in the Nation’.”

Gilligan’s team and command successfully recruited over 5,000 Sailors adding to the Navy’s recruiting mission goal of 2025 of 44,096 Sailors. And contributing to Navy recruiting’s successful mission of recruiting 45,000 Sailors 3 months early in 2026.

“For the past year, I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside you as your Executive Officer,” said Plank. “As I made my rounds to your stations, I found focus, determination and confidence. Most importantly I found Sailors who believe they would find a way to succeed together. I am honored to serve alongside you, proud to be your Commanding Officer, and excited for what we’ll accomplish together.”

The event marked the transfer of leadership for one of the U.S. Navy's premier recruiting command covering 210,000 square miles across Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Western Arizona.

NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting locations throughout southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. NTAGSW headquarters is located in San Diego, Calif.