New cyber facility officially opens

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The National Cyber Range Complex’s Eglin facility officially became fully operational with a ceremonial ribbon cutting June 25.

The facility aligns with Air Force and Space Force cyber program needs and is co-located working collaboratively with the 96th Cyberspace Test Group.

The NCRC conducts cyber testing, training, and mission rehearsal/preparation events for a variety of customers including those involved in research, development, acquisition, testing, training, and operations.