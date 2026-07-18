New cyber facility officially opens
The facility aligns with Air Force and Space Force cyber program needs and is co-located working collaboratively with the 96th Cyberspace Test Group.
The NCRC conducts cyber testing, training, and mission rehearsal/preparation events for a variety of customers including those involved in research, development, acquisition, testing, training, and operations.
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