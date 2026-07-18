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New cyber facility officially opens

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The National Cyber Range Complex’s Eglin facility officially became fully operational with a ceremonial ribbon cutting June 25.

The facility aligns with Air Force and Space Force cyber program needs and is co-located working collaboratively with the 96th Cyberspace Test Group.

The NCRC conducts cyber testing, training, and mission rehearsal/preparation events for a variety of customers including those involved in research, development, acquisition, testing, training, and operations.

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New cyber facility officially opens

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