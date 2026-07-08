Fairchild AFB’s Honorary Commander program strengthens community ties

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash.— A military installation is only as strong as the community that surrounds it. At Fairchild Air Force Base, the Honorary Commander program serves as the vital bridge connecting the base’s mission with the civic leaders of the Inland Northwest.

The program pairs local business, academic and community leaders with Fairchild’s commanders. Over the course of their tenure, these civilian leaders are immersed in the daily operations of the base. They tour facilities, participate in unit events, and most importantly, interact directly with the Airmen who execute Fairchild's global mobility mission every day.

For Charlie Duranona, 92nd Air Refueling Chief of Community Engagement, the program is a cornerstone of the base’s public outreach strategy.

"The Honorary Commander program is the absolute bedrock of our community relations efforts," said Duranona. "It allows local leaders to step behind the gates and experience the Fairchild mission firsthand. They don't just see what our Airmen do; they understandwhythey do it. This experience transforms local leaders into educated, passionate advocates for our service members and their families."

The benefits of the program are mutual. While civic leaders gain a deep understanding of the Air Force's strategic capabilities and the sacrifices made by military families. Commanders gain valuable insights from the civilian sector, learning best practices in leadership, management and community engagement.

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Epperson, 92nd ARW commander, emphasized the strategic importance of these civilian-military partnerships.

"Our power is magnified through our partnerships, said Epperson “Fairchild has an incredible relationship with the Spokane and Inland Northwest community. By welcoming these civic leaders into our squadrons, we continue this foundational partnership well into the future. These relationships strengthen our wing, foster mutual trust and ensure our Airmen know the community is here to support them both inside and outside the gates."

Ultimately, the Honorary Commander program ensures that Fairchild Air Force Base remains deeply rooted in the community it defends. As new honorary commanders are inducted, the legacy of partnership and mutual support continues to grow, ensuring a resilient force and a connected community.

As Fairchild continues to execute its global mission, the base is always looking to expand this network of civic partners. The legacy of the Honorary Commander program grows with every new leader who steps through the gates. Civic leaders in the Inland Northwest interested in forging a deeper connection with the base and learning more about the program are encouraged to contact the Public Affairs office at mailto:92arw.pa@us.af.mil.