Coast Guard rescues 2 people after boating accident near Starve Island in Lake Erie
Great Lakes District Public Affairs
216-902-6020/GLDPublicAffairs@uscg.mil
CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard responded to a report of a vessel that ran aground on rocks
with three men aboard near Starve Island in Lake Erie, Ohio, Saturday.
One man was pronounced deceased at 6:20 a.m.
Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders received a notification of the accident from Ottawa
County at 3 a.m., issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard
Station Marblehead Response Boat-Medium boat crew at 3:05 a.m. and a Coast Guard Air
Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 3:42 a.m.
The Station Marblehead crew arrived on scene at 3:41 a.m. and pulled two men from the water at
4:20 a.m. One of the men was unconsciousness and the second had sustained major injuries. The
helicopter crew located and hoisted the third man, who reported no injuries.
The three men were transported to further medical care at hospitals in Cleveland and Port
Clinton, Ohio.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life
in this incident," said Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez, Coast Guard Sector Detroit Public Affairs
Officer. "While we're grateful our crews were able to bring two people to safety, this tragedy
serves as an important reminder that conditions on the water can change quickly. We encourage
all mariners to wear a properly fitted life jacket, monitor weather and water conditions, and carry
reliable communication equipment every time they get underway."
Watchstanders issued a special marine information broadcast to alert mariners to the vessel
remaining on the rocks.
For additional questions, please contact Coast Guard Great Lakes District Public Affairs at
216-901-6020, or via email at GLDPublicAffairs@uscg.mil
-USCG-
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