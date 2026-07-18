MCRC Celebrates 10th Anniversary with USA Wrestling

FARGO, N.D. – Marine Corps Recruiting Command and USA Wrestling hosted the Junior & 16U National Championships from July 10 to 18, 2026, at the Fargodome. The 10-day event marks the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from both wrestlers and coaches and notably celebrates the 10th anniversary of the steadfast partnership between the Marine Corps and USA Wrestling.

MCRC’s National Partnerships Program aims to engage educators, coaches, and school administrators to increase awareness of the Marine Corps and highlight its purpose. Through these partnerships, influencers are inspired to provide qualified men and women with access to Marine recruiters, further strengthening the connection between the Marines and the communities they serve.

“Our partnership with USAW is incredibly important because it allows us to focus on our core mission, connecting with coaches and influencers, to create greater awareness and advocacy for the Marine Corps,” said Greg Gilliam, national partnerships and community engagement director for MCRC. “The partnership with USAW has undergone significant changes since our first event in Fargo in 2017 and we continue to see substantial growth with our relationships in the wrestling community.”

Throughout the event, Marines participated in various activities, such as the Women’s Age Group Wrestling Council meeting and State Chairpersons Breakfast, as well as hosting the Marine Corps Coaches Lounge, providing a space for coaches to engage with Marines and rest between matches.

“It gives us an opportunity to engage with coaches while they escape the chaos of the tournament,” said 1st Lt. August Rohmeyer, a budget operations officer with Marine Forces Special Operations and former collegiate wrestler at Texas A&M University. “We were able to share Marine Corps opportunities for the coaches and their programs, whether it's working out with their teams, giving a resiliency course, or directing coaches to our workshops hosted at our Recruit Depots and Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia.”

Beneath the harsh fluorescent lights, the gym buzzed with energy as whistles pierced the air and wrestling shoes squeaked across the mats while the thunderous slams of hard-fought takedowns echoed throughout the Fargodome. Every match was fueled by the roar of cheering coaches and crowds, whose voices rose and fell with each reversal, pin attempt, and victory, creating an atmosphere charged with intensity, anticipation, and unwavering determination.

“It’s important to have Marines at wrestling events across the nation because wrestlers are athlete warriors and Marines are warrior athletes,” said Master Sgt. Adam Plambeck, a motor transportation maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 and volunteer wrestling coach out of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “We share similar mindsets, ethos and principles like honor, courage and commitment.”

The Marines took center stage to present awards to every national title recipient following their matches in freestyle wrestling for the boys and girls, and Greco-Roman wrestling for the boys. Additionally, for the first time at this event, Marines implemented the "Battles Won Awards", recognizing the teams who demonstrated exceptional resilience and were ranked the top state for the tournament at the Junior and 16U levels.

“I want to thank the Marines for helping us put on a great event,” said Bruce Baumgartner, president of USA Wrestling. “We are a great organization because of our staff, because of our volunteers, and because of people willing to put forth the effort to help young boys and girls become, as the Marines would say, great men and women leaders.”