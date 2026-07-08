Join the Renton Area Mobility Project Board and help shape the future of transit

Changes are rolling into Renton—and King County Metro wants you on board! If you live, work or travel through the city, this is your chance to guide critical transit service development. Metro is seeking members for the Renton Area Mobility Project Board, a community-driven group that will guide a major redesign of bus service around downtown Renton and the soon-to-be-built Renton Transit Center near the South Renton Park & Ride.

This new hub—funded jointly by Metro and Sound Transit—will connect Renton with Burien and Bellevue via Sound Transit’s fast, frequent Stride BRT S1 Line when it launches in 2028. Your voice can help steer the journey.

Metro is seeking community feedback and recommendations on:

Bus service plans and revisions to Metro’s regular bus routes and flexible services.

Ensuring inclusive community engagement of current and potential customers in the planning process.

Who should apply?

People who live, work, or travel in the city of Renton. We are interested in forming a diverse board of current and future transit riders, members of community-based organizations, local businesses and institutions whose clients or staff may also live, work or travel in Renton. We encourage people affected by or historically left out of transit-decision making to apply. This includes Black, Indigenous and people of color; people with physical or cognitive disabilities; people with low to no income; immigrants and refugees; and linguistically diverse communities. We are also seeking representation from older adults, students and youth, and people who identify as LGBTQIA+ within those groups.

What to expect

The Renton Area Mobility Project Mobility Board will be active from fall 2026 through fall 2027, meeting an estimated three to four hours per quarter, or 10-16 hours for the year. Meetings will occur online virtually or in person with an online option. (It will be scheduled according to participant availability.) Community members will be compensated at $75 per hour. Members will receive training in transit planning in plain language. Additional accommodations can be provided.

Apply using our online application form. Renton Area Mobility Project Board applications are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15.

After applying

Applicants who provide valid contact information will be notified of application submission. Short interviews will take place the week of Aug. 31and final selection will take place in early September. The first meetings will be held mid-September 2026 with the exact date and time to be determined based on board member availability.