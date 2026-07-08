Gill Legislation Increasing Access to Medication Recall Information Signed into Law

CHICAGO – Working to increase access to information regarding medication recalls, state Rep. Mary Gill, D-Chicago, is highlighting legislation recently signed into law that requires pharmacists to share information on how to sign up for medication recall notifications.

“Patients need to have quick, easy access to medical information, especially with something as important as recalls,” said Gill. “If people are unknowingly taking harmful medication because they can’t access public information, that’s a mistake we need to fix. With this legislation, we’re improving visibility on drug recalls to help keep people healthy.”

Gill’s Senate Bill 3223 stipulates that the “practice of pharmacy” includes monitoring medication recalls and creating a system to notify patients in a timely manner. To keep patients informed of medication recalls, every pharmacy in Illinois will now feature a sign near the pharmacy counter and drive-up window with a QR code so patients can sign up for medication recall notifications via the United States Food and Drug Administration.

“Patients should never worry that their medication is suddenly unsafe or recalled; they should be able to trust their medication,” said Gill. “By including this simple informational sign in pharmacies, we’re providing people with peace of mind and an assurance that they can trust their medication.”

Senate Bill 3223 has been signed into law and will go into effect January 1, 2027.