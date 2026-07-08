Passing the guidon, a new chapter for USAG Benelux

CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux marked a new chapter in its history July 8, 2026, as Col. Patrick Hofmann relinquished command to Col. Peter Young during a change of command ceremony at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium.

Wes Leisinger, Installation Management Command – Europe (IMCOM-E) chief of staff, presided over the event, officiating on behalf of Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E director. Leisinger mentioned some of USAG Benelux challenges and its mission since the garrison includes four different communities in three different countries.

Leisinger spoke about the responsibilities of the garrison in the region and how it supports various key headquarters and organizations. Highlighted were the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Allied Joint Forces Command Brunssum and the four APS sites located in Zutendaal, Belgium; Eygelshoven and Brunssum, The Netherlands and Dülmen, Germany.

“Leading an organization responsible for integrating and delivering exceptional BASEOPS services to these key units across this diverse, multinational, geographically dispersed footprint, requires the kind of commander who can work effectively with mission partners, host nation collaborators, and a wide range of military organizations,” he said.

Leisinger commented on the garrison’s accomplishments under Hofmann’s leadership, including support to mission partners and higher headquarters alike, managing his people while serving his community, working on complex, multimillion dollar projects such as the construction of Army Family Housing

“Col. Hofmann’s visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to Soldiers, Families, and Civilians significantly enhanced readiness, strengthened multinational partnerships, and improved quality of life across the Benelux footprint.” Leisinger said. “During his tenure, COL Hofmann has led the way forward on several complex, multimillion dollar projects.”

Hofmann expressed how honored he feels to have served as commander of USAG Benelux and how proud, grateful and humbled he feels to be surrounded with people that make the organization so exceptional.

“And we know why we’re here,” Hofmann said. “Everything we do is grounded in shared values, shared history, and a shared future that connects our American teammates with our Belgian, Dutch, and German partners in ways that are both historic and deeply personal.”

Hofmann's next assignment will be Director G 3/5/7 Installation Management Command, San Antonio, TX

The official transfer of authority was captured in the traditional passing of the garrison colors. USAG Benelux 1st Sgt. Adam Ustunda first passed the colors to Hofmann, who then handed them to Leisinger, signifying the official conclusion of his command. Leisinger then entrusted the colors to Young, charging him with the responsibility of the garrison and marking the official beginning of his tenure as commander.

Young brings a wealth of diverse leadership experience to the Benelux. His career began as an enlisted Soldier before he attended the United States Military Academy and commissioned into the Engineer Corps in 2003. His combat experience includes deployments to Operation Iraqi Freedom before he transitioned to the Special Forces branch, deploying twice more in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Most recently, he commanded the 1st Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado

Leisinger mentioned some of Young’s accomplishments and spoke directly to him in his remarks.

“Col. Young, we’re glad to have you with us on the IMCOM-Europe team,” Leisinger said. “This is both an exciting and challenging time to join us here in Europe, a time when we are called to continue to care for our people by providing them world-class services and reliable infrastructure needed to enhance USAEUR-AF’s readiness.”

Young spoke about how he feels deeply honored to pick up the mantle of garrison commander and expressed his gratitude to Hofmann for the transition.

"You are truly the very best our Army has to offer, and I’ve observed pride and commitment in your work over my past two weeks of transition, and over the past year reading the SITREPs,” Young said. “I’m looking forward to serving alongside you, the people who make it all possible, as we begin this next chapter of our Benelux Garrison’s distinguished history as we transform challenges into opportunities and deliver on behalf of the Soldiers, Civilians, Families, and Retirees that depend on us."