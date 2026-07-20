Building Capability Before the Call: 201st TPASE Trains to “Fight Tonight”

BELL, Calif. — Effective communication during Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) begins long before deployment.

During a recent home-station training exercise, Soldiers assigned to the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE) executed the mission-essential tasks required to rapidly establish a Command Post (CP) and a fully operational Media Operations Center (MOC) within 48 hours—replicating the conditions they could face while supporting real-world operations.

Supporting the Army’s strategic posture, the exercise strengthened the technical proficiency, teamwork, and adaptability required to deploy within 45 days of notification. Through realistic, hands-on scenarios, Public Affairs Soldiers honed the instinctive technical skills necessary to communicate with speed, accuracy, and purpose in support of commanders and combat operations.

“What the 201st TPASE is doing here today is exactly the type of readiness we are executing across the entire Army Reserve formation,” said Col. Krisha Andrews, commander of the 63rd Mission Command Support Group. “They aren’t just moving furniture—they are conducting a real-world simulation to establish a Media Operations Center. Building this muscle memory at home station ensures that when we are called to deploy, our Soldiers can set up, connect, and dominate the information environment on day one.”